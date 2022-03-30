FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a March 30 social media post, the Fort Smith Police Department released details regarding two incidents of package theft involving a pair of suspects.

One victim described the suspects as two white males, with one driving while the other took packages. According to the post, the first incident was in the 400 block of Melrose Avenue and the second was in the 1500 block of N. 52nd St. at approximately 11:38 a.m.

The suspects are reportedly driving a white truck of unknown make and model. The Fort Smith Police Department advises anyone with possible information about the suspects to call 479-709-5000, or to dial 911.