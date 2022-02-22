FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police say the two boys have been safely located.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a Facebook post, the Fort Smith Police Department announced that they need help locating two missing boys.

Michael and Dusty Zachary, 13 and 12 years old, were last seen at 3:47 p.m. on February 22, in the 4200 block of Kinkead Ave. Police report that Michael was wearing black Marvel pants and a brown jacket with a gray hood. Dusty was wearing black sweatpants, a black NASA hoodie, and black shoes.

If you have any information about the missing boys, please call 911 or 479-709-5000.