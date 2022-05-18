FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police is investigating a shooting/stabbing incident that occurred around noon Wednesday on Towson Avenue and S. U Street.

According to a press release, police responded to reports of a subject with a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon further investigation, authorities determined the shooting was related to an attempted robbery call that resulted in a stabbing at a nearby motel moments earlier.

Police say both victims’ injuries appear to be non-life-threatening and are being treated as isolated incidents. There is also no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.