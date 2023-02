FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old on Monday, Feb. 13.

Police say Elizabeth Johnson, 14, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 9. She was last known to be wearing tan pants and a black shirt.

Johnson is described as approximately 5 foot-3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Please call 479-709-5100 if anyone has any information that can help police locate her and verify her safety.