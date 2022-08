FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police is seeking to identify three people in connection to a burglary that occurred on July 24.

FSPD has been provided the following images that the three subjects they are hoping to identify and locate:







Police say the subjects left in a blue Ford Edge with no tags.

If you have any information that can assist, contact police at 479-709-5000.