FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department has announced the date for its second July “Coffee with the Cops” event.

The event is scheduled regularly throughout the city and is an opportunity for citizens to get to know their FSPD officers one-on-one and ask any questions they might have or just enjoy a nice cup of coffee.

The next “Coffee with the Cops” will be on July 23 at the Fort Smith Farmer’s Market on Garrison Avenue from 8-10 a.m.

Follow Fort Smith PD’s social media pages to keep up with the next date or visit fortsmithpd.org.