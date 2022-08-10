FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police issued a release Wednesday warning of a phone scam in which individuals are trying to use the names of Fort Smith police officers to extort money by threatening victims with the app, Tinder.

According to a news release, one scammer reportedly mentioned to one victim that he had knowledge of the subject messaging an underage female. To another, he claimed to know the subject was sending inappropriate pictures.

Both victims reported that the scammer was trying to hold a conference call with them, saying if they didn’t pay a certain amount of money, they would be charged.

Fort Smith Police say no legitimate Law Enforcement Officer would ever engage in these activities with the backing of their agency.

The public is asked to be aware of these activities and report any attempted scams to the FBI online here.