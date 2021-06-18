Fort Smith Police announce death of Sgt. Rick Entmeier

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department has announced the death of fellow officer, Sgt. Rick Entmeier, who died Thursday night at the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau.

Sgt. Entmeier started his law enforcement career in his home state of Oklahoma before coming to the Fort Smith Police Department in 2001.

During his almost 20 years of service at the Fort Smith Police Department, Sgt. Entmeier worked in a variety of assignments. Starting as a patrol officer, he also served in the Department’s Office of Professional Standards and was promoted to Sergeant in June 2010.

He spent a number of years as a Patrol Troop supervisor and was serving as the Property Crimes Sergeant in the Criminal Investigations Division at the time of his death.

Other assignments at the FSPD include Polygraph Examiner and Defensive Tactics Instructor at the Fort Smith Police Training Academy.

“Sgt. Entmeier was a dedicated public servant and a loyal friend,” Chief Danny Baker told the department Friday morning. “This is a terrible loss and I will truly miss him.”

