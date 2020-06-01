Fort Smith police armored personnel carrier moved to headquarters

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fort Smith police department took to Facebook posting a photo of its armored personnel carrier saying it has been moved to police headquarters Sunday evening.

“This vehicle is designed to move personnel and protect both those inside it and outside it by being a barrier,” the post stated. “This move was not in response to any particular situation and the vehicle is solely a defensive tool. Its primary purpose is to remove people from danger including citizens and law enforcement alike.”

The post went on to say, “We are very thankful for the cooperation and peaceful nature of the demonstrations that took place on Rogers and Garrison today.”