Fort Smith Police arrest burglars in recent church robberies

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police announced in a press release Wednesday, Dec. 29, they have arrested a mother and son in connection to recent church robberies in the Fort Smith area.

Police say Hunter Green, 22, admitted to breaking into three churches in the areas of South 30th, Waldron, and Grand Avenue multiple times. Melinda Green, 43, admitted to being present and participating in the theft of numerous electronic items.

The Greens are in custody at the Sebastian County Detention Center and facing charges of commercial burglary and drugs.

Authorities said the stolen items have been recovered.