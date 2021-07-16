Man charged with murder in connection with Raleigh Street shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Branford Antwan Lewis, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting death on Raleigh Street in Fort Smith, according to Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue.

Lewis is also charged with possessing or owning a firearm after having been previously convicted of a felony (Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons), Shue said.

Lewis was arrested by Van Buren police and is currently being held in the Crawford County Jail awaiting transfer to Sebastian County.

His bond was set at $500,000 cash only.

Branford Antwan Lewis, 33

Fort Smith Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of Herbert Brown Jr.

According to Fort Smith police, detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Branford Lewis. Lewis is facing charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Lewis was arrested on July 10 on unrelated charges.

According to Fort Smith police, Brown, 40, was found dead July 9 in the driver’s seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Raleigh Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case should call 479-709-5100.