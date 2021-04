FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police have arrested a man for the shooting death of 18-year-old Averill James.

On April 1, the Fort Smith Police Department along with the Sebastian County Prosecutor’s Office were able to obtain a manslaughter warrant and arrest Lionel Larrinaga.

The crime happened at 5221 Johnson St. in Fort Smith on August 17, 2020.

Larrinaga was arrested on the warrant on Thursday by Fort Smith police officers.