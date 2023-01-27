FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An arrest has been made in the attempted burglary of a Fort Smith restaurant.

Fort Smith Police says on Jan. 26, it responded to calls of an attempted burglary at Miss Anna’s Restaurant, located at 5001 Towson Ave.

A release from the department states that after reviewing camera footage of the attempt, authorities identified former employee Ryan Bauer, 45.

Bauer was located by police and brought in for questioning which led to his arrest on one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

Police say investigations into the string of restaurant burglaries that occurred in the area remain ongoing.

More information will be released when it becomes available.