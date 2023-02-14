FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police announced Tuesday morning that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the commercial burglaries that occurred last month.

According to a release, FSPD was informed by the Oklahoma City Police Department that Jerome Dallas Hopkins, 32, was arrested in Oklahoma City on a warrant for one in a string of burglaries that targeted Fort Smith restaurants.

The burglaries occurred from Jan. 21-23. Police say Hopkins has also been linked to burglaries at multiple agencies in Oklahoma.

In all, the crimes he is alleged to have committed in Fort Smith include commercial burglaries at Anthony’s, Maria’s, La Mesa, and El Mariachi, with more charges possibly coming.

Police say the investigations are still ongoing.

Fort Smith PD thanked the Oklahoma City Police Department for their assistance in capturing Hopkins. They say they would also like to thank the city’s local businesses for their patience as these investigations progressed.