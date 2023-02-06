FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrested a teenager with a gun and drugs in his backpack outside a River Valley public charter high school.

According to Aric Mitchell, the Fort Smith Police Department’s Public Information Officer, police received a call from an employee at Future School of Fort Smith at 11:11 a.m. on February 6 reporting that a student had a gun on campus. Officers arrived and found the 17-year-old student “trying to get away from staff.”

Police say the minor resisted when officers attempted to search his bag. Mitchell said that adult relatives arrived shortly after police and verbally escalated the situation.

Officers ultimately searched the student’s bag and found marijuana and a loaded handgun. The minor was arrested and is facing a charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm.

The Future School of Fort Smith provided the following statement after the arrest:

“Administration was informed of the possibility of a student with a weapon on campus. The administration called law enforcement to assist in the search of the student. The student did, in fact, have a weapon and has been taken into custody. The student did not make any threats to other students of which we are aware. The school was not placed on lockdown, but students were held in classes during a passing period while the police were searching the student outside the building, as the student had attempted to leave campus to prevent the school administration from searching him.

Our message to the community: We strive to maintain a safe environment at Future School and are grateful that this situation was resolved without further incident. We plan to have increased mental health counseling resources on campus tomorrow for any students who may need help processing this situation.”