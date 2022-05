FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police have arrested a suspect in connection with a recent string of package thefts in the city.

On May 23, Fort Smith Police located the black F150 sought in the thefts and identified Joshua Moore, 46, as the alleged driver and a suspect. He was located in the 1200 block of S. W Street and taken into custody on other existing felony warrants.

This investigation is ongoing, and more information may be released when available.