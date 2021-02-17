Fort Smith police arrest suspect in hit-and-run

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run accident that left one pedestrian severely injured on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 17. The incident occurred at the intersection of N 45 and N J Streets at approximately 3 p.m.

Victor Pedro Domingo admitted to driving the dark blue Chevrolet Malibu that struck 33-year-old Juan Antonio Castillo, who was being pulled on an inner tube by his father driving a van with the tube attached by a rope, according to police.

Police said the Malibu was determined to be traveling too fast for conditions as it came through the intersection. Breath tests were administered to both drivers in the incident. Neither individual is suspected of being intoxicated.

Castillo has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Domingo was booked on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, no driver’s license, and too fast for conditions. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond, per the Sebastian County Prosecutor’s Office.

