FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that took place back on May 31, according to a press release.

FSPD was notified on Saturday that Jeremy Mims, also known as Abdullah Al Karim, 38, was spotted at the 1800 block of Midland Boulevard.

Mims had an outstanding warrant for first-degree battery for a May 31 shooting at the 1200 block of North 37th Street that left a 34-year-old with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

FSPD said that Mims had multiple other warrants including “a petition to revoke, three failures to appear, and a full extradition warrant from the Board of Parole for two domestic batteries in the first degree, breaking-and-entering, and domestic battery in the third degree.”

Mims was arrested on Saturday without incident, according to FSPD.