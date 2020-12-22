Fort Smith police chase ends in crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrested a suspect after a police chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a gas meter near South 24th Street and Tulsa Tuesday.

At approximately 11:14am Police were notified of a pursuit coming into the city from Roland, Oklahoma.

Officials say officers observed a male passenger physically assaulting the female drive once the pursuit entered Fort Smith. FSPD then became involved in an effort to aid the female victim.

The car eventually crashed into a gas meter and the chase ended. The male suspect was taken into custody.

Due to the leaking gas, South 24th Street was blocked off from Xavier to Savannah until AOG could arrive to shut off the gas.

Neither the suspect or victim was injured.