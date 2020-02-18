Fort Smith Police Department credits three men for saving resident from house fire

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is crediting three men with saving the life of a local resident after a house fire in the city on Tuesday.

Courtesy: Fort Smith Fire Department

According to a Facebook post from the department, the three men pictured (L-R) — Jonathan Zepeda, Nelson Gonzalez, and Miguel Montoya —were at work on Hunter’s Point Road when they saw smoke coming from a home. The men rushed over and began beating on the door, “waking the owner in time to get him out of the house alive and unharmed.”

“Thank you, gentlemen. You saved a life today!” read the department’s post.

The three men are employed by Juan’s Tree Service in Fort Smith.

