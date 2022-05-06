FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is seeking assistance regarding an accident that happened in the city on April 24.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Fort Smith Police responded to North 50th and Kelley Highway regarding a hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle and a serious injury to the rider.

According to a press release from the police department, they have narrowed down the make and model of the involved vehicle. Police believe the car that left the scene is a light-in-color, 2006-2011 Cadillac DTS that sustained significant front-end damage.

The image in the story is believed to be the suspect vehicle just prior to the collision.

If you know a car that might fit this description, notify Fort Smith Police Department Sgt. Alejandro Marin or Lt. Steven Creek at 479-709-5017.