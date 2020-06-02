Fort Smith police detective shot by fellow officer during homicide investigation; suffers minor injuries

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith detective suffered minor injuries early Tuesday after being shot by a fellow officer during the course of a homicide investigation.

According to a statement from Chief Danny Baker, the Fort Smith police detectives were searching an apartment in an active homicide investigation “when one detective discharged his weapon, striking another detective in the hand and chest.”

Baker said the detective was wearing a bulletproof vest and was treated and released from a local hospital.

The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on paid administrative, “as is standard in any officer-involved shooting pending an investigation by the Arkansas State Police and the FSPD Office of Professional Standards,” according to the statement.