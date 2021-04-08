Fort Smith police investigate homicide, one suspect being questioned

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —  Fort Smith Police are investigating after a shooting call in the 1700 block of Brazil early Tuesday.

Officers reportedly located a deceased female victim in what appears to be a homicide.

Police identified and located a suspect, who is currently being interviewed by detectives.

Fort Smith Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

