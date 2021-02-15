Fort Smith police investigate shooting death of 22-year-old

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

Detectives with the Fort Smith Police Department were called to a local hospital on Sunday, February 14, at approximately 8 p.m.

A gunshot wound was discovered on 22-year-old Jeremiah Allen, who was pronounced dead during the transport.

Police say it is an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at the conclusion.