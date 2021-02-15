Fort Smith police investigate shooting death of 22-year-old

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

Detectives with the Fort Smith Police Department were called to a local hospital on Sunday, February 14, at approximately 8 p.m.

A gunshot wound was discovered on 22-year-old Jeremiah Allen, who was pronounced dead during the transport.

Police say it is an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at the conclusion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers