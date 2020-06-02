Fort Smith Police investigates shots fired at apartments near UAFS

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fort Smith Police Department are investigating shots fired at an apartment complex.

Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police said officers have responded to a report of shots fired at Pike Place Apartments in the 700 block of N Albert Pike Ave. The apartments are due west about one block from the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith campus.

“Criminal Investigations has just responded to the scene, so we do not have any further information to share at this time, Mitchell said. “We will be providing more details as Detectives have an opportunity to assess the scene.”

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we learn more.