Fort Smith Police investigating a shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — On Sunday afternoon, a shooting occurred at the park located on the 800 block of North H Street.

The victim was injured and transported to a local hospital where they are receiving treatment.

FSPD Criminal Investigations Division is waiting to follow up with the victim but as of now it is an open investigation and no arrests have been made.

If anyone has information to help determine the suspect’s identity, Fort Smith Police advises calling 479-709-5100 and asking for the Detective’s Bureau.

