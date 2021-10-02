Fort Smith Police investigating homicide near Jackson St.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a homicide that took place in the 1300 block of Jackson St.

Victim Jeremiah Tel Hawthorne, 35, of Fort Smith.

Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell confirmed that one person was killed.

Officers have not yet identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for more info.

