Fort Smith Police investigating homicide near Jackson St.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a homicide that took place in the 1300 block of Jackson St.

Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell confirmed that one person was killed.

Police later identified the victim as Jeremiah Tel Hawthorne, 35, of Fort Smith.

Officers have not yet identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.

