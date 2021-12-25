Fort Smith police investigating pedestrian-motorist accident

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are investigating a pedestrian-motorist accident on S. O St. and Towson ave.

Officers said the pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Accident reconstruction is underway at the scene, so drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until further notice.

FS Police are working a pedestrian-motorist accident on S O St./Towson Ave. The pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Please avoid the area if you can. Accident reconstruction is underway. pic.twitter.com/pRLxYoLUfv — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) December 25, 2021

