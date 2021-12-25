Fort Smith police investigating pedestrian-motorist accident

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are investigating a pedestrian-motorist accident on S. O St. and Towson ave.

Officers said the pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Accident reconstruction is underway at the scene, so drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play