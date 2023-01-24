FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating after officers responded to several recent burglaries of local restaurants.

A report from the department said that it is “following up on leads to develop possible suspects.” It asks that citizens in the area of Del Sol, Lewis’s Family Restaurant, Mariachi Mexican Grill, Maria’s, La Mesa (1217 S. Waldron), Anthony’s Italian Restaurant, and Cavanaugh Pizza review any video footage from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 22 from 11 p.m.-5 a.m., when the break-ins occurred.

The department urged local business owners to be aware of security protocols. It suggested that businesses refrain from leaving money in cash registers overnight, be sure that alarm systems are set before leaving, lock and secure safes and ensure that any security cameras are operational and that video is still retrievable regardless of any damage that occurs to the cameras.

If you have any information regarding these burglaries, call the FSPD at 479-709-5100.