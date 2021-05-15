2 dead in Fort Smith apartment shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Department confirmed Saturday morning that officers are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of S. 74th St.

Police say they responded to the call around 7:30 Saturday morning. When they arrived they found two people dead at the scene. One in an apartment, and the other outside behind the apartment unit.

FSPD Public information officer Aric Mitchell said a resident at the apartment complex was able to stop the shooting in progress.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Police officials said they will release more info as it becomes available.

