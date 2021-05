FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place in the 2200 block of North 33rd St. in Fort Smith.

The FSPD Criminal Investigations Division is on scene conducting an investigation, and FSPD PIO Aric Mitchell said more information will be released at its conclusion.

Police say they are not currently looking for any suspects and there is no immediate threat to the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.