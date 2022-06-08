FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 8, the Fort Smith Police Department issued a flooding watch after severe thunderstorms passed through the area.

The release from the department advised motorists to use caution “in all parts of the city” and not to drive around barricades or to take risks by driving into flooded areas. A severe thunderstorm warning for the area was extended until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service of Tulsa.

The police noted that “flash flooding could pose an ongoing threat throughout the day.”