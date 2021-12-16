Fort Smith police issue Silver Alert for missing woman

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for Roberta Lynne Webb, 63.

Webb was discharged from Baptist Health and last known to be at 1001 Towson Avenue.

She left Baptist Health in a cab following treatment on December 10 for minor injuries suffered in a traffic accident. She has not made contact with her family and went to an unknown address in Van Buren.

The report notes that Webb suffers from dementia and could possibly have a brain bleed. Her family believes she may be confused and lost.

If you have any information, please contact the Fort Smith PD at (479) 709-5100.