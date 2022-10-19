FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is reminding the public to be aware and be prepared for the dangers of the deadly drug, fentanyl.

Since 2021, Fort Smith Police, EMS, Fire, or an individual on-scene have reportedly administered 194 doses of Narcan in life-saving responses that would otherwise have resulted in deadly overdoses.

According to FSPD, 66 were confirmed as fentanyl cases with an additional 31 being unconfirmed substances and 33 unknown pills, where fentanyl use was possible.

However, there have been many who have not been saved and died as a result of a fentanyl overdose. Fort Smith Police says because of this, citizens need to be prepared.

FSPD says it is working diligently with other local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to aggressively identify and prosecute those who deal illegal substances such as fentanyl. Just last year, four local fentanyl dealers have been indicted with one responsible for bringing over 36,000 fentanyl pills to Fort Smith.

Arkansans are also encouraged to be familiar with the “Don’t Run Call 911” law in the event you are with someone experiencing an overdose.

For more information on fentanyl, as well as how to administer Narcan, and how to talk to your children or other at-risk loved ones about the risk, visit https://lacedandlethal.com/.