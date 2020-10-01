Fort Smith Police K9 Ringo retires after six years

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department announces that a colleague and fellow Officer K9 Ringo will be retiring from service.

K9 Ringo is 9 years old.

He began his service to the community under now-Sgt. Keith Shelby in 2014.

Ringo has aided in numerous arrests and seizures that have made the streets of Fort Smith safer.

K9 Ringo and Sgt. Shelby has also been active in community events and demonstrations.

In fact, these opportunities to interact with the public were one of our favorite assignments. We have had the honor to meet so many in the community who all love the K9s and their handlers. I believe a K9 team is one of the best assets of the Department for both drug interdiction and community involvement. Sgt. Shelby

K9 Ringo will continue to live with Sgt. Shelby in his retirement.