Fort Smith Police launch “City Watch” program

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department has launched a new program that allows citizens to become partners in catching criminals without wearing a police uniform.

The program is called “City Watch”, which allows citizens to voluntarily share information with the police department regarding any home security cameras they have in place.

The form is only six questions and is available here and on the department’s Facebook page.

Fort Smith Police say the more people who get involved, the easier it will be for police to locate video evidence should a crime be committed in the resident’s area.

The department will not share personal information, so homeowners can maintain their anonymity.