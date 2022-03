FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a tweet, the Fort Smith Police Department reported that it responded to an attempted bank robbery attempt.

The post, made just after 3:30 p.m., stated that the male suspect fled the scene at 2000 Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith on a bicycle. Police are searching for the suspect.

If you have any relevant information, contact the department at 479-709-5000. Reward-eligible tips must be submitted by phone to Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.