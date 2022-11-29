FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are still trying to identify a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident this summer.

On Sunday, August 21 at approximately 4:20 a.m., Fort Smith Police responded to a hit-and-run fatality accident on the 5200 block of Towson Avenue. A November 29 update said that the department has received “a number of leads and the investigation has progressed” since then.

Police are asking everyone to be on the lookout for the car in the pictures above. Please call (479) 709-5000 with any information that you believe could be of assistance. To be considered for a reward of up to $1,000, please remember to submit tips to Fort Smith CrimeStoppers at 78-CRIME.