FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post, the Fort Smith Police Department announced that they are seeking assistance inidentifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident on November 10, 2021.

The post states that the incident happened near a Pic-N-Tote location on Jenny Lind Rd., near Colony Square Apartments, and left a pedestrian victim with serious injuries.

If you have any information that can assist with the investigation, please notify the department at 479-709-5000.