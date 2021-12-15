Fort Smith Police looking for missing 65-year-old man

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department released a tweet stating that they are looking for Gerard McMurtrey, 65.

The post states the the man was last seen around 6:30 p.m. and is without his medication. The Arkansas State Police later issued a Silver Alert for McMurtrey, who is 5’10” and 130 pounds.

He is reportedly wearing a red puffy vest, black sweat pants and a ball cap, and was possibly walking eastbound on Rogers Avenue. His last known location was 7301 Rogers Ave., near Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.

Please call 479-709-5000 with any information.

