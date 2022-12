FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 12.

According to police, Ja’Kavaian Milton was reported missing after leaving home on Dec. 8.

Ja’Kavaian Milton

Milton was last seen in the 700 block of S. 23rd Street wearing a lime green shirt and khaki or lighter-colored pants.

If anyone has any information on Milton’s whereabouts, call 911 or 479-709-5000.