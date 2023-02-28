FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a missing 13-year-old.

Andrew Velasquez

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, police are looking for Andrew Velasquez.

The release says Velasquez was last known to be wearing a black hoodie and grey jeans. He is around 4 ft. 11 in. tall and weighs around 125 lbs.

According to the release, Velasquez left an address in the 2400 block of North 27th Street around 6 p.m.

If anyone has any information on Velasquez’s whereabouts, call 479-709-5100.