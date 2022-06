FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police are looking for assistance in locating 23-year-old Summer Toner.

According to a report from the department, Toner was reported missing on June 19 by a family member, who would like to confirm her safety. Her last reported location was the Dollar General at 4101 Towson Avenue on June 18 at approximately 7:45 p.m.

If you have any information that can help locate Toner, please dial 911 or call 479-709-5000.