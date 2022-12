FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for three sisters who went missing on Dec. 6 around 9:15 p.m.

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, Sofia Treme, Bailey Treme, and Makayla Treme, who are 10, 13, and 15 years old, ran away from home.

Makayla Treme

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

Police say they were last seen in the 800 block of Belle Avenue.

If anyone has any information on the girls’ whereabouts, call 911 or 479-709-5000.