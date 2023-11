UPDATE: Fort Smith Police says the missing child has been located safe, according to a Facebook post.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are looking for a missing child, according to a release.

Jaquan Miller, 12, was last seen leaving a residence at the 3100 block of Harris Street at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

FSPD says Miller was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray jacket, gray sweatpants, and bubble shoes.

If you have any information on Miller’s whereabouts, call FSPD at 479-709-5100.