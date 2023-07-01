FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Willie Rogers, 76.

Rogers was last seen leaving his house at the 6100 block of Sandy Parker Court at around 9 a.m. on Saturday and has not been heard from since, according to a release from FSPD.

A family member reported Rogers as missing and he left his phone and wallet behind, according to the release.

Rogers is driving a red 2013 GMC Telluride with Arkansas tags 019 UDR.

If you have any information that can help locate him, call FSPD at 479-709-5100.