FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post, the Fort Smith Police department reported that it has responded to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle.

The collision occurred on the 600 block of N. 12th Street, and the post states that someone was injured. There is no word on the severity or number of injuries.

The Police Department stated that drivers in the area should expect traffic delays and pursue alternate routes, if possible.