FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a residence in the 2800 block of South O Street Wednesday morning for a stabbing call.

According to authorities, the suspect has barricaded themselves inside the residence.

Police say the victim is being treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but consider the scene still active as the suspect remains inside.

If you are in the area, vacate or avoid it entirely until further notice and the suspect is apprehended.