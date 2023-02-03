FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: 10:57 a.m. Police say a man shot and killed an intruder trying to enter his home near the corner of 18th and N H streets.

The victim has not yet been identified.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are responding to a shooting call Friday morning in the 800 block of N 18th Street.

No further information is available at this time. Police say victim information and the extent of injuries will be released when available.

