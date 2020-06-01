UPDATE: Fort Smith Police arrest man after shooting sends one to hospital

UPDATE: Fort Smith Police say have arrested David Piper, 29, in a shooting that occurred in the area of N. 48th and Virginia on Monday afternoon.

A 36-year-old man was shot through the arm and faces non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports of a small child being with the suspect were taken from witnesses. These reports did not turn out to be accurate, police said.

FSPD is not seeking any further suspects at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are on a scene of a reported shooting that sent one to the hospital and the shooter might be with a small child Monday afternoon.

Aric Mitchel with Fort Smith Police said a 36-year-old man taken to an area hospital after being shot in the area of 48th street and Virginia Ave.

Mitchel said the shooting happened around 3 p.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. They believe the shooter is still armed and in the area with a small child.

If you see or have any information about the incident, contact Fort Smith Police.

This is a developing story, stay with KNWA/FOX24 news.